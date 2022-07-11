Android 13: here are all the new smartphones compatible with the update

A month after the launch of beta 3, new smartphones join the list of smartphones compatible with Android 13. Finally, some older models will be able to install the update, something to delight their owner. Find the full list in this article.
We are two months away from the launch of Android 13. On the Google side, we are working to get everything ready on time. The third beta, available to users for several weeks, allows you to identify the latest bugs and present the new features to come. On the manufacturers’ side, we are already working on the overlay that will accompany the update.
And precisely, these are not idle. Based on the various information disseminated on the subject, it’s a long list of smartphones that come to join the models compatible with Android 13. We have therefore sorted through the phones that we already know are eligible to show you only the newcomers. Follow the leader.
Discover the list of new smartphones compatible with Android 13
Lenovo
- Lenovo P12 Pro
OnePlus
- OnePlus 10R
- OnePlus Ace
- OnePlus Nord 2T
- OnePlus Nord N200 5G
Oppo
- OPPO Find X3 Pro
- OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G
- OPPO A55 4G
- OPPO A53s 5G
- OPPO A96 5G
- OPPO A74 5G
- OPPO A76
- OPPO K9s 5G
- OPPO F19 Pro
- OPPO F19s
- OPPO F19 Pro Plus 5G
- OPPO F21 Pro Plus 5G
- OPPO Find N 5G
realme
- Realme 8 Pro
- Realme 8 5G
- Realme 8 4G
- Realme 8i
- Realme 8s 5G
- Realme X7 Max
- Realme X7 Max Pro Extreme
- Realme Narzo 30 Pro
- Realme Narzo 30 5G
- Realme Narzo 30A
- Realme V13
- Realme V11
- Realme Q3
- Realme Q3i
- Realme Q3 Pro
live
- Vivo XNote
- Vivo X-Fold
Samsung
- Galaxy S10 Lite
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip LTE/5G
- Galaxy A13
- Galaxy A23
- Galaxy A33 5G
- Galaxy A53 5G
- Galaxy A73 5G
- Galaxy A71 LTE/5G
- Galaxy A51 LTE/5G
- Galaxy A Quantum
- Galaxy Quantum 2
- Galaxy A42 5G
- Galaxy A03s
- Galaxy A12 / A12 Nacho
- Galaxy A32
- Galaxy A32 5G
- Galaxy A22
- Galaxy A22 5G
- Galaxy A03
- Galaxy M42 5G
- Galaxy M12
- Galaxy M62
- Galaxy M01
- Galaxy M22
- Galaxy M31
- Galaxy M32
- Galaxy M32 5G
- Galaxy M52 5G
- Galaxy M33
- Galaxy M23
- Galaxy F42 5G
- Galaxy F62
- Galaxy F12
- Galaxy F22
- Galaxy F23
Sharp
- AQUOS sense6
Techno
- Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G
Xiaomi
- Xiaomi 12X
- Mi 11i
- Mi 11X Pro
- Mi 10S
- Xiaomi MIX FOLD
- Xiaomi CIVI
- Xiaomi MIX 4
- Xiaomi MIX 5 / MIX 5 PRO
- Redmi 10/ Prime/ 2022/ Prime 2022
- Redmi K50/Pro/Gaming/Gaming Lite
- Redmi K40/Gaming/K40 Pro/K40 Pro Plus
- POCO GT
- POCO X3 GT
- POCO C4
ZTE
- ZTE Axon 40 Ultra