Android 13: here are all the new smartphones compatible with the update

A month after the launch of beta 3, new smartphones join the list of smartphones compatible with Android 13. Finally, some older models will be able to install the update, something to delight their owner. Find the full list in this article.

We are two months away from the launch of Android 13. On the Google side, we are working to get everything ready on time. The third beta, available to users for several weeks, allows you to identify the latest bugs and present the new features to come. On the manufacturers’ side, we are already working on the overlay that will accompany the update.

And precisely, these are not idle. Based on the various information disseminated on the subject, it’s a long list of smartphones that come to join the models compatible with Android 13. We have therefore sorted through the phones that we already know are eligible to show you only the newcomers. Follow the leader.

Discover the list of new smartphones compatible with Android 13

Lenovo

Lenovo P12 Pro

OnePlus

OnePlus 10R

OnePlus Ace

OnePlus Nord 2T

OnePlus Nord N200 5G

Oppo

OPPO Find X3 Pro

OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G

OPPO A55 4G

OPPO A53s 5G

OPPO A96 5G

OPPO A74 5G

OPPO A76

OPPO K9s 5G

OPPO F19 Pro

OPPO F19s

OPPO F19 Pro Plus 5G

OPPO F21 Pro Plus 5G

OPPO Find N 5G

realme

Realme 8 Pro

Realme 8 5G

Realme 8 4G

Realme 8i

Realme 8s 5G

Realme X7 Max

Realme X7 Max Pro Extreme

Realme Narzo 30 Pro

Realme Narzo 30 5G

Realme Narzo 30 5G

Realme Narzo 30A

Realme V13

Realme V11

Realme Q3

Realme Q3i

Realme Q3 Pro

live

Vivo XNote

Vivo X-Fold

Samsung

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G

Galaxy Z Flip LTE/5G

Galaxy A13

Galaxy A23

Galaxy A33 5G

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A73 5G

Galaxy A71 LTE/5G

Galaxy A51 LTE/5G

Galaxy A Quantum

Galaxy Quantum 2

Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy A03s

Galaxy A12 / A12 Nacho

Galaxy A32

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy A22

Galaxy A22 5G

Galaxy A03

Galaxy M42 5G

Galaxy M12

Galaxy M62

Galaxy M01

Galaxy M22

Galaxy M31

Galaxy M32

Galaxy M32 5G

Galaxy M52 5G

Galaxy M33

Galaxy M23

Galaxy F42 5G

Galaxy F62

Galaxy F12

Galaxy F22

Galaxy F23

Sharp

AQUOS sense6

Techno

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G

Xiaomi

Xiaomi 12X

Mi 11i

Mi 11X Pro

Mi 10S

Xiaomi MIX FOLD

Xiaomi CIVI

Xiaomi MIX 4

Xiaomi MIX 5 / MIX 5 PRO

Redmi 10/ Prime/ 2022/ Prime 2022

Redmi K50/Pro/Gaming/Gaming Lite

Redmi K40/Gaming/K40 Pro/K40 Pro Plus

POCO GT

POCO X3 GT

POCO C4

ZTE