Android 13: Google discloses minimum requirements for new system version

released 13 in August with some new features in multimedia, security and customization and today the new requirements for having this operating system were released. The specifications are required by GMS (Google Mobile Services), which allow Google apps to work on these devices.

According to Jason Bayto of the Android Enterprise program, the main novelty is the requirement of at least 16 GB of internal storage for all devices, including for installing Android 13 Go. The requirement will also be required for updating devices running Android 12 Go today. Thus, devices with less than 16 GB will not be able to receive the new version.

discloses-minimum-requirements-for-new-system-version.jpeg" width="660" height="371">



Another requirement of Android 13 is that the devices have at least 2 GB of RAM, devices with less than this must use Android 13 Go, which is dedicated to entry-level phones.

- Advertisement -

More news about Android 13 is yet to be revealed by Google at the event scheduled for October 6, when the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch are expected to be announced.