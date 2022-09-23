Android 13: Galaxy S21 line receives second One UI 5.0 beta in the UK

Update (22/09/2022) – EB

The S21 series already received the first beta of One UI 5.0 at the end of August and now the beta is coming with fixes for animations and more customization options which were also recently released for the Galaxy S22 series with the third beta from OneUI 5.0. See a demonstration of the new features in the video from the SamMobile portal below:

Starting with the lock screen we have new customization options by pressing and holding items ranging from the clock, widgets, colors and even wallpapers. There's even a new menu to select backgrounds on the lock screen and home screen, making it easy to access recently used and featured images.

Finally, there are general system fixes, including icon animations and transitions, as well as performance and stability improvements, so we recommend that you update your phone as soon as possible if you participate in the One UI Beta program. The update is currently only rolling out to UK users, but it should roll out to more regions in the coming weeks.

Original article (08/30/2022) Android 13: Samsung releases One UI 5.0 beta for Galaxy S21 users in the UK

Samsung has started making the first beta version of One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 available to Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra users in the UK. Starting this Tuesday (30), those who joined the South Korean user interface testing program will be able to try out the software's novelties in advance. For now, only "unlocked" phones — that is, those not acquired through carrier contracts — are eligible for the One UI 5.0 beta. Samsung highlights that the update brings new possibilities for system customization and security improvementsprivacy and accessibility.

With the next version of One UI, the South Korean will take all the new features of Android 13 — including the selection of languages ​​for each application — with a touch of extra customization in the virtual memory system and improvements in native applications, such as Camera and to Bixby. Samsung has added the ability to edit the collection of wallpapers for the lock screen, as well as suggesting 16 new color palettes based on background tones to use as a dynamic theme in the UI. Stackable widgets, similar to Apple's iOS, will also be a reality in the company's software.

There is also a new interface for incoming calls and optimizations in the "My Files" search engine to make searching for photos and documents more accurate. A change that should not please, on the other hand, is the new notification center that limits the amount of quick settings on the panel.

One UI 5.0 is not yet a stable version of the software, so its availability is limited to South Korea and countries in North America and Europe. It is possible that the update will start arriving for all users in mid-October. What features do you expect to see in One UI 5.0? Comment your opinion!

