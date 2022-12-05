Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Android 13: Galaxy S20 FE 5G and Galaxy A32 4G receive One UI 5.0 update in Europe

Published on

By Abraham
Although Samsung is moving slowly with Android 13 in Europe, several cell phones from different lines are receiving the latest software version in Europe. This Monday (05), the South Korean started to update the Galaxy S20 FE 5G and the Galaxy A32 4G with One UI 5.0, a user interface based on Google’s new operating system.

Galaxy S20 FE 5G is receiving the update package with firmware number G781BXXU4GVK6, which includes One UI 5.0 and patch November 2022 security release. This should be the last OS update released for the phone, as it launched with Android 10, and is not eligible for the company’s four-update cycle.

The Galaxy A32 4G, in turn, receives One UI 5.0 with Android 13 through the update package identified by firmware A325FXXU2CVK3, which also includes the patch of October 2022. The model must be eligible for one more update from Android, so it should be eligible for Android 14 in 2023.

For now, there is no prediction of availability of the software update for the 4G version of the Galaxy S20 FE or for the 5G version of the Galaxy A32.

One UI 5.0 will add several improvements to both models, including stackable widgets on the home screen, customization improvements with dynamic themes, and alerting for apps running in the background. In addition, performance and privacy improvements are also promises from Samsung.

For now, these updates are only available in Europe. Only a few cell phones received Android 13 in Europe, including the latest lines of flagships🇧🇷 To check if a new software version is available for your phone or tablet, just follow the path: Settings > Software Update > Download and Install🇧🇷

Are you already running Android 13? How is your experience? Comment below!

(updated Dec 05, 2022, 1:40 PM)
