Android 13: Galaxy S20 FE 5G and Galaxy A32 4G receive One UI 5.0 update in Europe

Although Samsung is moving slowly with Android 13 in Europe, several cell phones from different lines are receiving the latest software version in Europe. This Monday (05), the South Korean started to update the Galaxy S20 FE 5G and the Galaxy A32 4G with One UI 5.0, a user interface based on Google’s new operating system.

Galaxy S20 FE 5G is receiving the update package with firmware number G781BXXU4GVK6, which includes One UI 5.0 and patch November 2022 security release. This should be the last OS update released for the phone, as it launched with Android 10, and is not eligible for the company’s four-update cycle.

The Galaxy A32 4G, in turn, receives One UI 5.0 with Android 13 through the update package identified by firmware A325FXXU2CVK3, which also includes the patch of October 2022. The model must be eligible for one more update from Android, so it should be eligible for Android 14 in 2023.

- Advertisement -

For now, there is no prediction of availability of the software update for the 4G version of the Galaxy S20 FE or for the 5G version of the Galaxy A32.