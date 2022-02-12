Android 13 Developer Preview is here: This is the deployment schedule

Google He has launched officially the first build of Developer Preview of the next version of Android and has unveiled the complete calendar for android 13 with the expected dates for the arrival of each preliminary, beta and final version.

If all goes according to plan, the Android 13 Developer Preview builds won’t end until sometime in April. The months of February and March are the ones that have been fixed for the preliminary versions.

After that, Android 13 will enter a phase of increased availability, but it will not be ready for mass release yet, but will be part of the Beta program.

Those beta versions will run until at least June. Android 13 completion won’t take place until after July, but that date hasn’t been set yet either.

Last year, Google released Android 12 in October, coinciding with the launch of its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, so it’s likely we’ll see a similar schedule here.

The first Android builds in preview don’t bring all the new features, but there are already some noteworthy changes in the first preview build.

Privacy and security take center stage, just like with Android 12 and Android 11. The first preview includes a new system-level photo picker that should make sharing locally or via the cloud safer and easier.

It also includes the new execute permission NEARBY_WIFI_DEVICES. It will be required for any app that calls the WiFi APIs and uses the Nearby device permission to find and connect to nearby devices over WiFi, without requiring location-based permissions.

One of the most notable changes for the user is that Android 13 brings the theme based on Material You to all application icons. This makes for a more consistent look across the board.



