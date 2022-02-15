Android 13 Developer Preview 1: hidden and undocumented news

As expected, with the release of the first Developer Preview of Android 13 they emerged several undocumented news from the official Google changelog. Before starting with the summary, it is important to point out that, given their status, they may or may not be canceled, postponed or radically changed: it is still worth keeping track of them to understand how the development of the operating system will move.

“Hub Mode“. This functionality is hidden and was discovered by Mishaal Rahman of Esper.io. For the moment we have only guesses and theories, but it seems that it is a feature that allows you to share apps among multiple users – and therefore it makes particularly sense. on devices such as tablets. It is not clear how this will work: apparently there will be an area of ​​the interface where you can choose which apps will be accessible to all users. Initially it was assumed that this area was, trivially, the lock screen, and instead it seems more connected in some way to whether or not the device is connected to a docking station.

There are still many question marks. Somehow it was possible to access a part of the interface where you can specify a list of trusted networks, to which the device must be connected for this “Hub Mode” to work. It could also be that ultimately the feature will only be available at the level of manufacturers who can implement it as they see fit in their devices.

Easier profile change. As happens in the most popular desktop operating systems, the lock screen will contain the icon of the current user accompanied by a name; a dropdown menu will allow you to choose any other accounts configured on the device, or the guest account if enabled. Again, this is clearly a feature aimed mostly at shared tablets and devices. As we had already observed previously, among other things, the guest mode will be more complete: users will be able to specify which apps to make available, decide whether to allow the reception of calls and much more.

Privacy Dashboard more overview . A new view will be introduced that will show the historical data of the last seven days: the current implementation of Android 12 stops at 24 hours. It is not impossible that, if Google decides to keep it, it will also arrive on devices based on Android 12.

More privacy in the clipboard . To avoid unpleasant incidents, Google is implementing an algorithm that automatically deletes copied content after one hour.

New layout for multimedia controls. It seems that Google intends to make the album art (or in any case the preview image) disappear and that the buttons are smaller, also to make room for a full seek bar to move easily between one part of the content and another. in playback.

More and more Quick Settings. It seems that Google is also working on a toggle that allows you to view any running processes, a bit like the Windows Task Manager. In addition, a new API called Quick Settings Placement will allow developers to facilitate the installation of a customized quick toggle of third-party apps: during installation, a notification will be shown asking the user if they want to add it or not.