Android 13 could make games load faster with its own “Turbo Boost”

The leaks of Android 13 do not stop, and at this rate Google will be able to reveal little news when it supposedly presents this version in a few months. We already know that you can change the language of each application, transfer content with a “touch” or that the expected notification permission will be released. Well, now a novelty is filtered that will surely be very well received by the players.

It seems that mobile phones and tablets that arrive from the factory with android 13, and surely some of the current Google Pixel as soon as they update, they will receive a extra power boost when loading games. And it seems that Google is implementing a kind of “Turbo Boost” in its operating system for mobile devices.

Extra power to load games

mishaal rahman, Esper’s senior technical editor made an important discovery in the Android source code (AOSP) before Google made it private. It is a new Dedicated API for Android game loading.

Lesson learned: Take screenshots of AOSP code changes because you never know when Google might make them private.

All I have as evidence of this feature is a screenshot of the tabs I had opened before.

That new API will allow games to report their current status to the operating system. If they report charging, Android will give you a boost to power management and CPU to increase speed, thus reducing loading times. Or what is the same, that the games will open and load the levels faster from Android 13. Then during the execution of the game it will return to the CPU speed that the game requires.

Only devices that support calling feature GAME_LOADING that will be implemented at the SoC vendor level in Android 13, you will be able to enjoy that extra boost of power when loading games, therefore it is expected that this novelty will arrive with the new devices that leave the factory with Android 13. The devices Pixel are likely to be patched to enable the GAME_LOADING feature. For most of the existing mobiles, they will probably not be updated, since the providers are not obliged to update that hardware abstraction layer at the SoC level.