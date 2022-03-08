Android 13 could introduce torch intensity adjustment

With Android 13 it will be possible change the intensity level of the flashlight; at least, an API has been introduced that provides for it, it remains to be seen if Google will decide to keep it and then if the manufacturers will decide to implement it at a later time. Mishaal Rahman of Esper discovered it: the first Developer Preview of the operating system, released a few weeks ago, still hides some surprises, even though they are few by now.

The matter will be particularly complicated for devices already on the market. The cameras, in fact, must expressly support the possibility of modulating the intensity of the LED. This will require an update of their HAL (Hardware Abstraction Layer, basically the means by which the commands sent by the operating system pass to the hardware). Generally it is Google that develops the HALs for its operating system, and that of the camera is no exception; Adjustable flashlight support appeared in the latest version of the camera HAL in the Android 13 Developer Preview for Pixel 6 Pro.

However, HALs must be implemented for each device, and is one of the most complicated and difficult aspects of developing an update. So complicated that for some time Google has introduced a program known as Requirement Freeze, which states that a HAL is perfectly compatible with the next three versions of Android. Manufacturers can therefore guarantee three operating system updates without worrying about updating the code that communicates with the hardware.

In short, given how expensive it is to get your hands on that type of code and given that functionality is not, let’s say, the revolution that will forever change the way of understanding technology (by now those have become an authentic rarity), it is probable that we will have to resign ourselves to using a trivial flashlight that is either on or off.