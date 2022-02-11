Android 13 could arrive sooner than we expect

With the vast majority of Android phones still waiting for the update to version 12, we are already hearing the first official details of android 13, the new version of the operating system that should be released during this 2022. Normally the system has been launched at the end of the summer, but last year it came a little later, being released for many at the end of September or the beginning of October. In any case, we now know that his successor could arrive sooner than expected, which would be great news.

First version for developers

It is now that we have learned from Google itself that android 13 It already has its first version for developers, created specifically so that they can make contact with the operating system, as well as manufacturers, and can gradually adapt their environments to the operating system and the new features. But the interesting thing about the information that Google has shared today is precisely the calendar with the different phases that this new release by Mountain View will go through.

Google

According to him, we will have the versions for developers during the months of February and March, while the betas will be released in the months of April and May. To move to a previous stable version during June and July. Therefore, it is expected that the final version, although not specified in this calendar, be ready in august, since normally between the last previous version and the final one, a month or so usually passes. So we could have the new system officially in the first phones throughout the month of August.

It is not something new, because years ago we have seen how the system was released just before when Apple usually does it with its iOS. The novelty this time is that we will only have two previous versions for developers, so Google will skip one, and therefore speed up the entire process by one month. It will be in the Google I/O, back in May when we officially know everything that Android 13 will be able to offer us, thanks to a new presentation, which will be accompanied as usual by more devices of the brand. As usual, the versions for developers that have already been released do so exclusively on the Google Pixel, the mobile phones of the Californian firm that have just arrived in Spain.

