Tech NewsMobile

Android 13 could arrive sooner than we expect

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Two android bots

With the vast majority of Android phones still waiting for the update to version 12, we are already hearing the first official details of android 13, the new version of the operating system that should be released during this 2022. Normally the system has been launched at the end of the summer, but last year it came a little later, being released for many at the end of September or the beginning of October. In any case, we now know that his successor could arrive sooner than expected, which would be great news.

First version for developers

It is now that we have learned from Google itself that android 13 It already has its first version for developers, created specifically so that they can make contact with the operating system, as well as manufacturers, and can gradually adapt their environments to the operating system and the new features. But the interesting thing about the information that Google has shared today is precisely the calendar with the different phases that this new release by Mountain View will go through.

Read:

The Realme Narzo 30A officially arrives in Spain: price and availability

Android 13 could arrive sooner than we expect
Google

According to him, we will have the versions for developers during the months of February and March, while the betas will be released in the months of April and May. To move to a previous stable version during June and July. Therefore, it is expected that the final version, although not specified in this calendar, be ready in august, since normally between the last previous version and the final one, a month or so usually passes. So we could have the new system officially in the first phones throughout the month of August.

It is not something new, because years ago we have seen how the system was released just before when Apple usually does it with its iOS. The novelty this time is that we will only have two previous versions for developers, so Google will skip one, and therefore speed up the entire process by one month. It will be in the Google I/O, back in May when we officially know everything that Android 13 will be able to offer us, thanks to a new presentation, which will be accompanied as usual by more devices of the brand. As usual, the versions for developers that have already been released do so exclusively on the Google Pixel, the mobile phones of the Californian firm that have just arrived in Spain.

>

Read:

Stop abuse: this is how you can activate parental controls on YouTube

Previous articleSasmung already knows how it will charge your ‘gadgets’ wirelessly and remotely
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Mobile

Android 13 could arrive sooner than we expect

With the vast majority of Android phones still waiting for the update to version 12, we are...
Tech News

Sasmung already knows how it will charge your ‘gadgets’ wirelessly and remotely

Nikola Tesla imagined a world in which absolutely everything moved thanks to electricity, and he even designed...
Tech News

Futurama will return with up to 20 new chapters thanks to Hulu

Hulu, one of the services offered within the Disney+ streaming platform, has just announced the return of a...
Apple

Shortage of components, according to Foxconn, signs of recovery are starting to arrive

The largest assembler of iPhones and many other consumer electronics products, Foxconn, formally called the Hon Hai Precision...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.