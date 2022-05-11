Android 13 cares about our rest and “turns off the light”: here are the news to come

At the end of April the first Beta of Android 13, which we have examined in our dedicated article, and tomorrow and the day after the new version of the robot will be among the main protagonists of Google I / O 2022. Big G is ready to openly talk to us about all the upcoming news, but in the meantime we can get to know some of them in advance by digging into the beta code.

Colleagues from 9to5Google they have in fact discovered one change that will affect the Rest mode (“Bedtime”, in English) contained within the Digital Wellness suite.

BLACK BACKGROUND

At present, the Rest Mode allows the user to set an hour window in which the images on the screen are rendered with a gray scale and the always on display, notifications and audio of calls are disabled.

Useful? On paper, yes: but evidently in Mountain View they must have realized that, as it is now structured, the option is not very attractive for users. And the reason, probably, is the grayscale screen: it’s okay to rest your eyes when darkness falls, but it’s too radical an alteration of the smartphone experience. In short, some softer solution is needed to complement the current one.

The new function has to do with it background of the phone: in Rest Mode this can be darkened at will, as you can see from the screenshots below.

And yes, it will also be possible to choose the most extreme option, which is to lower the curtain and make the background completely black. The functionality will be optional, and therefore the user can choose whether to activate it once the Rest Mode is activated or to do without it. Furthermore, although it is a novelty coming with Android 13, at present we cannot unbalance ourselves on the possibility of a possible landing even on previous versions of the robot.