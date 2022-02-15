MobileAndroidTech News

Android 13 can run Windows 11 on your device: First screenshots

Google’s launch of the Android 13 Developer Preview caught us by surprise, but little by little we have been getting to know some of its new features.

There’s one Android 13 feature that Google hasn’t talked much about: a new virtualization system that allows you to run Windows 11 on a phone or tablet.

Virtualization allows you to run one operating system within another operating system. For example, Mac users can run Windows on their desktop as if it were a normal application.

Now, thanks to Google’s new virtualization standards, Android 13 users will be able to do the same on their phone or tablet.

Google’s new virtualization system already works quite well in the Android 13 Developer Preview. It doesn’t support hardware acceleration, so it’s not perfect, but allows you to use Windows 11 on a mobile device without great complications.

Android 13 uses pKVM (Protected Kernel Virtualization Mechanism) and the Chromebook crosvm manager to standardize virtualization on Android.


