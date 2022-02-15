Android 13 can run Windows 11 in a virtual machine

Although we will still have to wait a long time until the official arrival of Android 13 (in fact, there are still many smartphones waiting to make the leap from Android 11 to Android 12), an initial version has already begun to circulate of the future generation of this operating system. Keep in mind that we are talking about a very preliminary version, so there is still a lot that can change, but even so, it already tells us interesting things about what we can expect.

From what has been seen so far there is a point that is, without a doubt, the most surprising and striking of all. And it is that, as published by the user of Twitter kdrag0n, I would have been able to run Windows 11 in a virtual machine running on top of Android 13 on a Google Pixel 6. As you can see below, the text accompanies some images in which we can see both the installation and a sample of the system’s performance. That. As Kdragon himself tells in another message, it is quite optimal after some adjustments:

«I did some work on performance and the Windows VM is really usable now, no graphics acceleration yet [mediante la GPU del dispositivo]. CPU, I/O and memory workload is much better now.»

And here’s Windows 11 as a VM on Pixel 6 https://t.co/0557SfeJtN pic.twitter.com/v7OIcWC3Ab — kdrag0n (@kdrag0n) February 13, 2022

The test was not limited to Windows 11. To test the performance of Android 13 virtual machines, Kdragon also tried to install and run both Windows 10 and some Linux distributions and, in all cases, the test concluded successfully, with all those operating systems running in a virtual machine on the Google smartphone. Thus, even without going into performance ratings and others, the test result is surprising, and speaks highly of Google’s work, twice.

In the first place, of course, because it seems that the advances of Android 13 in terms of managing virtual machines are more than considerable. Virtualization is becoming more important every day, and the fact that Android 13 is capable of integrating and managing it with such ease is, without a doubt, a sign of great work by the team of engineers who have been in charge of its implementation in the future iteration of Android .

And also, on the other hand, this test allows us to check the performance of Google smartphones. At least in our country, the Pixels do not have excessive visibility, something obviously related, at least in part, to the fact that Google does not have our country as one of its preferred markets and, consequently, many models do not reach Spain. or, in the best of cases, they do it late and/or through alternative markets. Now, check that a Pixel 6 with Android 13 is capable of moving Windows 11, surely arouse the interest of more users.