Android 13 brings a total of 151 improvements and bug fixes

The Mountain View giant began releasing 13 just a few days ago. This new version of its well-known operating system represents a major overhaul, since it introduces that affect the interface, the user experience, the security of the device and the user’s data, as well as productivity and connectivity. Through this link we can review the most interesting news that Google confirmed at the time.

Availability of Android 13 is currently limited to Google’s Pixel smartphone series. if you have a Pixel 4 or higher You will be able to update to that operating system without any problem, but if you have a lower model you will not be able to do it because, as some of our readers will already know, they stopped receiving updates at the operating system level.

In addition to all those functional, interface and security improvements that we have mentioned above, Google has also introduced 13 important bug to Android. We have been able to confirm that this new operating system a total of 151 improvements and bug fixes, an impressive figure that confirms that the Mountain View giant has done its homework, and that it has not wanted to leave anything “in the inkwell”.

The list of bugs fixed and improvements introduced is very extensive, but among the most important are faults related to the fingerprint reader of the Pixel 6 series, including the Pro and 6a models, which affected its correct operation, latency and response in different lighting conditions. On the other hand, the performance and stability of Wi-Fi connections under certain conditions have also been improved, and the flickering and greenish tint of the lock screen has been resolved.

Taking a look at the improvements we see that Google has fine-tuned the adaptive brightness response and the haptic response. has also introduced system stability and performance improvements, network connectivity and performance, improved the stability of certain applications, and fixed bugs that could lead to performance drops and system crashes. If you want to see the complete list of improvements and bug fixes that Android 13 brings, I recommend that you take a look at this article.

If everything goes according to Google forecasts, Android 13 will begin to be available for other terminals at the end of this year. At the moment it can only be installed on Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6a, and should come pre-installed on Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, two terminals that