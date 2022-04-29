Android 13 Beta is now available and so you can install it

Google has published the first Beta version of Android 13, the next major edition of the operating system that leads global mobility. Although it is still a trial version, it has a broader focus than the developers for developers and any user with compatible terminals can try it.

How to install the Android 13 Beta

The program is only officially available for Google Pixel terminals that are still receiving updates. Right now the following are included:

Pixel 4

Pixel 4XL

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a (5G)

Pixel 5

Pixel 5a

Pixel 6

Pixel 6Pro

Join the program It is a simple process as you will see:

Go to the Android beta programs website.

If you’re signed in to your Google account on any eligible device, you’ll appear on this page.

Scroll down to the list of “eligible devices” and select yours.

Select the Android 13 beta program.

Read the terms of use and accept. You can also sign up for any of the email lists you’d like to join.

Select “Confirm and Enroll” to continue.

The Android 13 beta update will appear as a typical update. You can check it manually in Settings > System > System update. Tap “Download and Install” when it’s available. It must be said that registered devices will receive continuous beta updates throughout the platform release cycle, including a Quarterly Platform Releases (QPRs) before the expected date of release to the public.

There is also an alternative to the previous process such as downloading the OTA image for a specific Pixel terminal and uploading it manually, although the official program is easier to perform and automatically obtain future test versions.

Android 13, news

We already offered you a special where we preview the main novelties of this version. We don’t think the update will be as extensive as the one Android 12 offered, but a development that will be used by hundreds of millions of devices is always of interest. Among the most notable:

More support, features and apps for foldable phones.

Improvements in gaming mode.

MEP support to enable multiple SIM profiles on a single eSIM.

More picture-in-picture (or PiP) controls.

Improved scrolling screenshots.

Customizable back panel touch gesture.

Notifications of the optional applications.

Language settings per application.

More customization for the lock screen.

TARE: Google’s new attempt to prolong the autonomy of devices.

Android 13 will be one of the star software of the Google I/O conference that will be held on May 11 and 12 and where we will see its definitive news. The final stable version of the system is expected next fall, although Google will publish other beta builds.