Android 13 Beta 3 available on compatible Google Pixels | All the news

Last night Google released the third Beta of Android 13, almost exactly one month after the previous one, in full compliance with the timetable set months ago. It is available, as usual, on all compatible Pixels, or from 4 onwards. By now the list of news is starting to thin out, both on the user side and on the developer side: with this release, Android 13 has in fact reached the so-called “platform stability“, which means that all APIs, NDKs and SDKs are final and there will be no further changes. There will be an additional Beta in July and it will be the sixth and final experimental build (2 Developer Preview + 4 Beta) of the operating system prior to stable launch, then expected around September / October on the occasion of the release of the new Pixels.



ALL THE NEWS EMERGED

This is not to say that there is nothing new at all. Here are all the details that have emerged so far; we will update as new ones emerge.

The battery widget offers multiple layouts for different sizes.

The Pixel Launcher has a 6×5 icon grid, probably for the Pixel Tablet which, as we know from the I / O, is in the works

In the settings, the category related to Fast Pair has been removed

In some settings pages, contextual buttons appear in the lower left corner to perform some special actions, for example reset all parameters to their default values ​​in one go.

Redesigned fingerprint scanner configuration interface (only for smartphones with scanners under the display, so in fact for now only for Pixel 6 Pro

The navigation bar at the bottom (the white “dash” that indicates the area in which gestures such as returning to Home and opening multitasking can be performed) is wider and thicker.

In the Pixel Launcher settings, you can activate web suggestions from the search bar dedicated to internal content

In the At a Glance widget of the Pixel Launcher, some users start to show that the flashlight is on

Various bug fixes and improvements (including for example one of the new dynamic theme presets not generating bright colors as expected)

LINK FOR MANUAL INSTALLATION