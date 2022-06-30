Android 13 Beta 3.3 in distribution: in addition to the bug fixes there is the Easter Egg!

- Advertisement -

Google released Android 13 Beta 3.3 last night for compatible Pixel smartphones (from 4 onwards). As you can imagine, this minor update also includes bug fix only without any new features. The changelog indicates:

Fixed a problem with Pixel Launcher whereby, if the option to always show the keyboard in the drawer was active, the keyboard remained active even if the user closed the drawer and opened a folder in the Home.

Fixed an occasional System UI crash when using the gesture to go back.

Fixed a connectivity problem to the Wi-Fi network even in the case of networks available with a good signal.

Fixed an issue in BluetoothManagerService that caused slow performance and app launch.

Fixed an issue where in some circumstances, after connecting a device to the charger, it would no longer respond to commands until it was restarted.

Fixed a kernel panic caused on some devices by lib / list_debug.c

Fixed an issue in Connectivity Thermal Power Manager that in some circumstances caused slowdowns in UI rendering, excessive battery drain, and app freezing.

An undocumented novelty is the arrival of the complete Easter Egg, long last! With the Beta 3.2 a first incomplete version had arrived, showing only the minute hand in the clock or the number 3, and all the bubbles remained “empty”. Now when you long press on them a series of Emojis and symbols with certain themes are loaded. There are those of fruit, hearts, the moon, smilies, fish and so on. To activate it, you usually have to quickly press several times on the Android version number from Settings> About phone, then point at the clock that appears at one (or 13).

Android 13 Beta 3 was released in the first days of June, and represents an important milestone for the development of the operating system: the achievement of the so-called stability of the platform – which does not mean that it is free from bugs, but that all the APIs and the main behavioral features of the apps are finalized. In short, it is especially important for third party developers because it means that from that point on, tools such as SDK and NDK will never change and therefore we are sure that the apps developed will be perfectly compatible with the final operating system.

Google plans to release one more beta of Android 13 in July. Then it will be the turn of the stable operating system, whose release is scheduled for September / October when the new generation Pixels arrive. Below are the download links for the Factory and OTA images of the new build, which is TPB3.220617.002.

Pixel 6 Pro: Factory | OTA

Pixel 6: Factory | OTA

Pixel 5a: Factory | OTA

Pixel 5: Factory | OTA

Pixel 4a 5G: Factory | OTA

Pixel 4a 4G: Factory | OTA

Pixel 4 XL: Factory | OTA

Pixel 4: Factory | OTA