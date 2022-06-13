Android 13 Beta 3.1 is already here: an update for just one novelty

Just the time to update your Pixel to Android 13 Beta 3, made available this week, which version can already be downloaded Beta 3.1. Perhaps it arrived earlier than expected, the fact is that it is a secondary update, characterized only by obvious bug fixes present in the previous build. Well, however, that Google has committed to publish it so quickly, so from speed up the journey which will lead to the release of the stable version expected after the summer.

To be precise, there are only one bug fixes, that is the one concerning Android Beta Feedback, app absent in Beta 3 when it should have been. Probable a delay in its implementation that led the developers to the decision not to postpone the release of the Beta and to make the app available only at a later time. And the tight deadlines for publishing once the app was ready are understandable – it’s one tool that allows users to release their own feedback on the performance of the Beta, and its prolonged absence would have compromised the development of the Beta itself.

The version is TPB3.220513.017.B1, and has a size of just 6.31MB, further demonstration of how the update to version 3.1 of the Beta is limited only to the addition of the app. However, we cannot exclude a priori the presence of minor bug fixes.

If you have already installed the Developer Preview or a previous Beta, the update will be made available in mode OTA.

Compatible smartphones: