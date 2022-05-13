Android 13 Beta 2 is forthcoming, and it’s not just coming to the Pixels

During the annual I / O 2022 conference (follow it with us on Twitch!), Google has announced for today the arrival of the Beta 2 of Android 13. For now it is not yet available, but it will be particularly important because, finally, it will be possible to test it outside the Pixel smartphone range. The exact details of brands, models and methods are not yet online; however, we can expect important updates over the next few hours.

The announcement post does not seem to list any particular changes compared to Beta 1, or in any case that have emerged in previous builds; These include improvements to the Material You theme, which is now more customizable and also includes icons; A new unified page has been announced for all privacy and security related settings, but will come later. As usual we will be able to have a more precise picture tomorrow, probably, after the builds are gutted and examined frame by frame.