5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsAndroid 13! ASUS starts rolling out updates for ROG Phone 6...

Android 13! ASUS starts rolling out updates for ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro gaming phones

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Android 13! ASUS starts rolling out updates for ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro gaming phones
1677082035 android 13 asus starts rolling out updates for rog phone.jpeg
- Advertisement -

ASUS began rolling out the first major software update for its high-end gaming phones on Tuesday. ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro are getting Android 13 with exclusive ROG UI feature and design treatments.

The update package is identified by firmware version 33.0610.2810.72. ASUS points out that the update will be gradually released to users around the world, so it may take a few days for it to be available in Europe.

(Image: ASUS)

Promised in the schedule released last November, the update for the Taiwanese’s latest generation mobile phones adds a new look to the user interface and pre-installed system applications, as well as improvements to the quick settings panel, central of notifications and mixer of volume.

- Advertisement -

In addition, the new version of the software brings the main functions native to Android 13, including notification permissions, selection of specific languages ​​for each application and other customization, security and privacy improvements.

To check if updates are available for your ROG Phone, just go to Settings, enter the “System Update” menu and tap “Check for Update”. The cell phone must have at least 15% battery charge. Also, it is always recommended to back up your data before any software upgrade.

Do you own a ROG Phone 6 or ROG Phone 6 Pro? Comment your experience below!

See more!
  • The Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro is available from Extra for BRL 9,349.
  • The Asus ROG Phone 6 is available at Magazine Luiza for BRL 4,499. The cost-benefit is average but this is the best model in this price range.
  • The Asus ROG Phone 5s is available from Magazine Luiza for BRL 2,969. The cost-benefit is average and this is the best model in this price range.
(updated Feb 22, 2023 at 10:26 am)
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Angry Birds: Classic Version of the Game Removed from Google Play and Rebranded in the App Store

If you want to grab the classic version of Angry Birds from the Google...
Microsoft

At a Unesco forum, Lula defends the regulation of social networks to combat misinformation

The President of the Republic Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) defended this Wednesday...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.