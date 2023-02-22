Android 13! ASUS starts rolling out updates for ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro gaming phones

ASUS began rolling out the first major software update for its high-end gaming phones on Tuesday. ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro are getting Android 13 with exclusive ROG UI feature and design treatments. The update package is identified by firmware version 33.0610.2810.72. ASUS points out that the update will be gradually released to users around the world, so it may take a few days for it to be available in Europe.

Promised in the schedule released last November, the update for the Taiwanese’s latest generation mobile phones adds a new look to the user interface and pre-installed system applications, as well as improvements to the quick settings panel, central of notifications and mixer of volume. - Advertisement - In addition, the new version of the software brings the main functions native to Android 13, including notification permissions, selection of specific languages ​​for each application and other customization, security and privacy improvements.

To check if updates are available for your ROG Phone, just go to Settings, enter the “System Update” menu and tap “Check for Update”. The cell phone must have at least 15% battery charge. Also, it is always recommended to back up your data before any software upgrade. Do you own a ROG Phone 6 or ROG Phone 6 Pro? Comment your experience below!

