Android 13 and One UI 5.0 rolling out to Galaxy Z Fold 2, Flip 5G and A72

- Advertisement -

Continues at wide strides the Samsung’s One UI 5 rolloutthe interface for Galaxy smartphones and tablets built on the basis of Android 13. Samsung in recent days has said that it aims to cover all products eligible for the update by the end of the year, and if the pace is these the goal could even be achieved earlier. Three smartphones have been updated in the last few hours, two foldable and a medium range.

The One UI 5.0 with Android 13 is in rollout on , Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy A72. Here is the information we have at the moment:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: rollout reported in UK, firmware version F916BXXU2IVK3November 2022 Android security patch

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G: rollout in Europe with reports also in Italy various firmware versions depending on the country

various firmware versions depending on the country Samsung Galaxy A72: rollout reported in Russia, firmware A725FXXU4CVJBNovember 2022 security patch.

- Advertisement -

For the LTE variant of the clamshell leaflet at least for the moment there does not seem to be any news, but they could arrive shortly. As usual, days may pass from the first reports for the notification of the new firmware. So if you want to try to speed things up, it’s better every now and then check manually if there is news, regardless of whether or not there are reports of a rollout in Italy, from Settings – Software update – Download and install.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G F936 12+512GB Foldable Smartphone GRAY

1499 1319 €

- Advertisement -

SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G F936 12+256GB Foldable Smartphone GRAY

1399 1189 €

Samsung Galaxy A72 is available online from Amazon at 629 euros . The value for money is discreet . There are 26 top models.

. The value for money is . There are 26 top models. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is available online from eBay at 1.029 euros.

- Advertisement -