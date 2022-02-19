Android 13 allows screen sharing on a computer

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Android 13 will allow you to see the mobile screen on a PC. It is one of the novelties that will include the next update of the Google operating system and whose presence has been detected in the first beta for developers of said update, and it can even be activated for verification.

The screen sharing option will no longer need external devices to be native in Android 13

This new function will allow you to connect a smartphone that has Android 13 installed to a computer so that on its screen What appears on the mobile screen can be shared. In this way, the size of the screen on which the contents are displayed on a smartphone is significantly enlarged, which allows you to enjoy the contents in a larger space and, as a great novelty, without the need for additional accessories or devices.

And it is that the ability to share the mobile screen with a monitor or a television until now was already possible, but it required the intermediary of hardware in the form of a Chromecast device or similar, but with Android 13 it would become a native feature of the operating system itselfjust as it already happens in iOS with Mirror Mode.

The truth is that there are already some manufacturers, such as Huawei, that offer on their smartphones and PCs the option of linking both devices so that what the first one shows can be seen on the screen of the second.

Given the common origin of Android and ChromeOS (the operating system of the popular Chromebook computers), the feature works smoother and tighter on devices with these operating systems, but It is also be compatible with Windows 11 and macOS operating systems. The feature not only shares the screen but also adapts the interface to improve handlingdue to the differences in format and proportions between the screen of a smartphone and that of a computer.

For example, when sharing the screen with a Windows 11 device, a side menu will appear where notifications appear and a button at the bottom of the screen that offers access to applications. And in both Windows and macOS the applications can be operated using the computer keyboard and mouse.

Additionally, Android 13 will also be able to run Windows 11 on a smartphone through a virtual machine, being able to run some applications of the Microsoft operating system. The test version for Android 13 users is expected to appear over the next few months and the final version could appear at the end of the summer.

.