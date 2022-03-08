Android 12L debuts on the Pixel, and will soon arrive at Samsung, Lenovo and Microsoft

During the last quarter of last year we began to see the first news about Android 12Lthe version of Google’s operating system optimized for folding phones and tablets, which Today it finally comes to life thanks to Pixel devices of the company itself. And it is that Google has officially launched the Android 12L update today, starting today to update its Pixel smartphones to this new version, and officially announcing the news of the new version for tablets and folding.

And it is that as we have seen with other releases, Google has decided to keep a small exclusivity, although some of the names of other devices that will have this reduced operating system are already known, such as Samsung, Lenovo, Microsoft, or the more recently rumored OnePlus.

Going back to do a little review, Android 12L once again focuses on tablets and folding phones, offering special optimization for large screens and other less common formats, aimed at optimizing the user experience on devices with large screens. Although this does not imply that it is an exclusive operating system for these devices, also offering some improvements for common smartphones.

Starting with the new features for larger screens, we will find important new features on the home screen, lock screen, notification bar, settings screens and more to make them look even better on tablets and screens. folding. With Android 12L, the interface has been divided into two columns on many of its screens, such as the notification bar and quick settings. So just by swiping down once we have full access to all quick settings and notifications.

With this taskbar we can pin our favorite applications so that opening and switching between applications is much easier. In addition, there will be no lack of drag and drop gestures to open two applications on a split screen, as well as gestures to switch between applications and to hide or show that taskbar.

For their part, mobile phones will have to resort to a different gesture, swiping twice to open the quick settings.

Google has announced that from today Android 12L will reach the Pixel 3a onwards in the next few hours along with the March security patch. The version of Android 12L will appear as Android 12.1 and although this version is optimized for tablets, it also brings important improvements and new features to mobile phones, such as a new way to change the wallpaper.

On the other hand, the company has also confirmed that Android 12L will also reach large-screen devices from Samsung, Lenovo and Microsoft in the coming months, with the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro tablet being the first foreign device to be updated.