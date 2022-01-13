Android 12L beta 2 available for download: the news (Pixel 6 and 6 Pro absent)

Google has released the second beta of Android 12L, a “modified” version of the operating system dedicated to devices with large displays such as folding, tablets and Chromebooks (but not only). The OS was officially announced in late October, and the first beta was released just over a month ago. Now Pixel smartphone owners can test the new build, provided they are obviously enrolled in the beta testing program.
With this latest iteration, Google has particularly focused on bug fixes and operating system optimizations. In fact, the changelog does not report any significant news, but to be sure that nothing, in essence, has changed compared to the version released in December, it is good to wait a few more days, giving the beta testers time to try the firmware in depth.
- Release date: January 12, 2022
- build S2B2.211203.006
- security patch: January 2022
Google just reports that
Beta 2 is available, with the latest improvements and bug fixes. 12L is still under active development, so your system and apps may not always perform as expected.
- Fixed issue with clock not centered on lock screen
- Fixed issue in the recent apps view: the screen was black and said “the app is not available”
- Problem solved in the use of gestures to switch from one app to another: an image of the status of the previous app remained, shown on the current one
- Other issues fixed: small icons in the lock screen on large screens, lock screen not closed after unlocking the device, missing or incorrect rendering of bitmap images in widgets
- A small novelty unearthed by 9to5Google, for example, concerns the At a Glance screen: by clicking on the date it is now possible to directly access the Google calendar. Previously, with Android 12, doing the same would open the weather app by default. In short, we return to the style of Android 11: tapping the date will open Google Calendar, tapping the weather will access the forecasts.
- Other news, always found by 9to5Google, are really imperceptible and are limited to graphical refinements. We report them below, remembering that in each pair of images the left one refers to Beta 1, the right one to Beta 2.
- Pixel 4a
- Pixel 4a 5G
- Pixel 4
- Pixel 4 XL
- Pixel 5
- Pixel 5a
- NOT Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: coming soon
The owners of the latest Google smartphones will still have to wait, therefore: the first beta has now passed, and now the second is likely to pass. There is a risk that Android 12L will be released in a stable version without ever having been tested on the latest generation devices.
