Android 12: the download of the apps can now also be seen in the home, like on the iPhone

Over the years iOS and Android have grown along different paths, but coming to converge on many points and interpretations of the same features. AND with Android 12 now the green robot gains a feature that, up to now, has been the prerogative of iPhone-monitors only.

From the United States, in fact, in these hours, reports of a novelty concerning the app installation process have begun to arrive. How can you appreciate in the images you find below (published by 9to5Google), once you have touched the green “Install” button on the Play Store the app icon that will appear on the main screen will be accompanied by a circle that will gradually color to indicate the progress of the download. And therefore to follow its progress you will not necessarily have to rely on the notification curtain.

This new solution for Android, which Google is quietly introducing, has been registered not only on Pixel smartphones, but also from other manufacturers and therefore seems to be intended for all those who have a device updated to Android 12. At the moment, however, it does not seem to have arrived in Italy yet (at least, this emerged from a selection of editorial smartphones), nor do we know what the timing that Mountain View provides to standardize the Android 12 experience on a global scale: but intuition should not take long.

In all this, the limit of the Play Store remains unchanged, which can only download one app at a time: and yet the waiting apps will be added immediately to the home. In general, this is a small and trivial trick, but we wonder why it took so long to arrive: after all, it clearly simplifies the user’s relationship with the graphic interface in a very intuitive way, while the solution adopted up to today – that of delegating everything to the notification curtain – is less immediate, placing information in a separate space, far from where one would expect it, and that is right on the app icon.