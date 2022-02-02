Android 12, Picture in Picture disappeared: complaints on the web, already resolved on Pixels

Since the update to Android 12 – writes the user Goose VF1 – on Google Maps the Picture in Picture no longer works. I restarted the smartphone, cleared the cache, deleted the data, uninstalled and reinstalled the Maps updates [ma nulla]. Ideas? […] Before Android 12 it worked fine.

Goose VF1, which has a Samsung, complains about the absence of the PiP on Google Maps , but who writes later extends the scope of the problem also to Netflix, Facebook, YouTube. Someone hopes that the January 2022 update will sweep the problem away, but the latest reports show that the bug has not yet been fixed. Except on the Pixels :

I have no problem with the Pixel 6 Pro and the January firmware. But before the update I didn’t use the PiP.

Not bad, because there are those who claim to have also had the same problem on Pixel 6 Pro but that with the January update the anomaly would have returned. Indeed in the changelog accompanying the latest firmware for Google smartphones there is also a fix for the Picture in Picture, for which Google would have already resolved. It is now expected that the individual manufacturers implement the correction of Big G and bring it on the models updated to Android 12.

Meanwhile, the web is rumbling. There are those who write “now I hate Android”who a few hours ago reported “The PiP is gone after I upgraded my Galaxy S10 to Android 12. I’ll have to find a way to downgrade because it’s a big deal for me.”