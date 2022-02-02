Search here...
MobileAndroid

Android 12, Picture in Picture disappeared: complaints on the web, already resolved on Pixels

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

The Picture in Picture it has disappeared, it is no longer found. On his trail, several Android users who have reported his disappearance on the Google support pages. However, there is already a suspect: it would be Android 12. It could be one of the most classic problems of youth, were it not that the first report on Google support dates back to the beginning of December, and since then several users have echoed the first.

Since the update to Android 12 – writes the user Goose VF1 – on Google Maps the Picture in Picture no longer works. I restarted the smartphone, cleared the cache, deleted the data, uninstalled and reinstalled the Maps updates [ma nulla]. Ideas? […] Before Android 12 it worked fine.

Goose VF1, which has a Samsung, complains about the absence of the PiP on Google Maps, but who writes later extends the scope of the problem also to Netflix, Facebook, YouTube. Someone hopes that the January 2022 update will sweep the problem away, but the latest reports show that the bug has not yet been fixed. Except on the Pixels:

I have no problem with the Pixel 6 Pro and the January firmware. But before the update I didn’t use the PiP.

Not bad, because there are those who claim to have also had the same problem on Pixel 6 Pro but that with the January update the anomaly would have returned. Indeed in the changelog accompanying the latest firmware for Google smartphones there is also a fix for the Picture in Picture, for which Google would have already resolved. It is now expected that the individual manufacturers implement the correction of Big G and bring it on the models updated to Android 12.

Read:

Twitter already allows you to send tips even in Bitcoins

Meanwhile, the web is rumbling. There are those who write “now I hate Android”who a few hours ago reported “The PiP is gone after I upgraded my Galaxy S10 to Android 12. I’ll have to find a way to downgrade because it’s a big deal for me.”

Previous articleGalaxy Z Fold 3: new update, same patches
Abraham

Related articles

Android

Android 12, Picture in Picture disappeared: complaints on the web, already resolved on Pixels

The Picture in Picture it has disappeared, it is no longer found. On his trail, several Android users...
Android

Galaxy Z Fold 3: new update, same patches

Galaxy Z Fold 3 is updated again this month a few days after the release of the latest...
Android

The two faces of the tablet and Chromebook market: collapse in Q4, but 2021 excellent

The tablet market e Chromebook substantially follows the same trend as the smartphone one, reporting a decline in...
Android

Galaxy S22, there is the first delay: Ultra in February, the brothers in March | Rumor

We will never know for sure what yellowed the landscape around Galaxy S21 FE, a smartphone that should...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

Google updates its assistant so that telling it to stop does not require many words

Editor's Pick 0
We have all gotten used to the fact...

How to delete all iPhone screenshots at once

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

The price of graphics cards falls, coinciding with the fall of cryptocurrencies

Editor's Pick 0
Those of you who regularly read us will remember...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.