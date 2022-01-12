Android 12, on the Pixel feed of the video door entry unit integrated into the Home widget

As you can imagine, the video feed will not be active by default: it would be a bad idea both from the point of view of the battery and from that of the consumption of your mobile data. But if the video door entry unit reveals activities in its vicinity, a relative notification will appear in the widget and the user can decide to activate monitoring, which will appear in a small box integrated into the widget itself (the precise position depends on the style set, understandably). In settings menu of At a Glance a toggle appears to activate this feature. Of course you need a compatible video intercom, and for now there are certain confirmations only for those of Google itself in the Nest range.

As you can see in the gallery above, the widget settings menu is also receiving a restyling of the graphical interface, which however seems unrelated to the video intercom issue. In theory there should also be other news, including notification if the flashlight has remained on, key information (such as battery level) for your accessories connected via Bluetooth (speakers, earphones …), and security check in case countdowns are activated from the Security app Personnel (of the type “if I don’t call back within a few minutes, notify emergency contacts”); but so far no one has been able to activate them, and so for now we are waiting.

For the moment it is not perfectly clear how to activate the integration of the video door entry unit. It seems that you need to sign up for the Google app Beta program and install at least version 13.0.6, but in all likelihood it’s also a matter of server-side staggered updates so it might take a little luck too.