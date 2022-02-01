Android 12 on POCO F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro and more Xiaomi: Paranoid Android gives these phones a second life

Android 12 is being rolled out little by little, in a small selection of mobiles by each manufacturer. Custom ROMs continue to be a notable option, especially for support mobiles that have not been updated for a long time.

This is the case of the Xiaomi POCO F1, the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 8 and Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, four of the most important terminals of the Chinese company, all of them with hardware capable of moving Android versions, such as 12. Paranoid Android, one of the most traditional ROMs on Android, has given these devices a second life, allowing the installation of Android 12 in its latest version. clean on them.

Android 12 on Xiaomis from three years ago

If you are impatient to try Android 12, even if it is not in a completely stable ROM, Paranoid Android has released Sapphire Alpha 1 for the Xiaomi POCO F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 8 and Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S. Being an alpha version there are some bugs and it is not completely stable, but it is a ROM that can be used on a daily basis if we are the most adventurous.

Paranoid Android is similar to LineageOS (former CyanogenMOD), but even more customizable. If you have an old Xiaomi and you want to try Android 12, you can give it a try

Paranoid Android is a ROM based on AOSP, the cleanest version of Android, with interesting additions to have more customization in the system. In addition, these mobiles are compatible with the Gcam, so we do not have to be afraid of losing quality in camera, since we will have an AOSP ROM compatible with the best Google camera.

To install Paranoid Android based on Android 12 we will have to have the bootloader unlocked, a custom recovery like TWRP and download the corresponding ROM. We always recommend making a backup of our current ROM in case things go wrong and we want to go back to what we had before.

