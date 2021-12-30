Android 12 makes it easy to manage emergency services and information

Thanks to Android 12 and Google Mobile Services, the managing contacts and emergency information is easier and immediate: one of the new requirements that manufacturers must meet in order for Google to grant the possibility of installing its services and apps is a special item in the Settings menu, which must also be one of the main categories, at the same level therefore as for example Display, App or Battery, so that it is easy for all users to locate.

Google dictates rather precise rules also regarding the submenu, which must contain sections dedicated to: