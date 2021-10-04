Android 12 is now available in the Android Open Source Project

In accordance with Engadget, today a new step has been taken towards the premiere of Android 12 on smartphones. After a preview available only to a few people, we now learn about the presence of Android data in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP).

This is a base software for all Android operating systems, this implies that the new version is already part of the new build. So many phone makers can keep an eye on it and start applying the new features to their next projects.

Closer and closer

So Android 12 is not necessarily available right now, unless you are a privileged developer. But now that it is in the Android Open Source Project, we can expect its implementation in the coming weeks, starting with Google phones (the Pixels).

After reaching these smartphones, it will begin to reach other brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Tecno, Vivo or Xiaomi. This is expected to actually take place in mid-December, and always before the end of the year, so you can enjoy a new OS at Christmas.

Android 12 comes with a lot of new features, starting with a new way to customize themes, images and icons depending on the time of day or your activity. In addition, with it will come many accessibility features to help people with motor disabilities, or anyone who decides to use them.

As if that were not enough, these accessibility functions related to folding smartphones have been labeled “Android 12.1” since they would not arrive exactly with Android 12. So there is a lot of work from Google, the news is very close and there is only to wait a little longer.