Android 12 is causing a lot of problems for the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3

A couple of days ago, Samsung released the stable Android 12 update for the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3 in some countries.

However, it seems that the update is not as stable as we expected. According Sammobile, many users of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 have complained about various issues since the One UI 4.0 update was installed.

Some users claim that sYour device has crashed after installing the update. Others have seen their device go into recovery mode after installing the new firmware. Some users suffer Screen flickering, slow performance, and Dual Messenger not working with some applications.

Some users of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 cannot take screenshots or use video streaming applications like Netflix and YouTube.

Others have faced camera related issues and images that are automatically deleted from the gallery. Some units have seen limited screen refresh rate at 60 Hz or have poor audio quality. One user even claimed that the phone’s camera app is not working after installing the One UI 4.0 update.

Apparently, Samsung has decided to stop the rollout of Android 12 for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3.