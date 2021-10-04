Android 12 is already official, although we will have to wait for them to reach the first users

After months of development, Android 12 is now official, as Google has just announced through the Android developers blog. Now this time we find that Pixel phone users will have to wait for the “next few weeks” to receive the new version of Android on their mobile devices.

This is something that has attracted a lot of attention, because in previous years, the launch of a new version of Android has allowed Pixel mobile users to have access to it from day one.



So as things stand Android 12 will remain in the hands of developers, which among other aspects, will be able to continue experiencing first-hand With the great redesign that comes to this version in what has come to be called Material You, and that now the design language for Android is called Material Design 3, although there are many other novelties that users will be able to experience over time.

According to the company’s plans:

Keep an eye out for the arrival of Android 12 to a device near you, starting with the Pixel in the coming weeks and Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi devices later this year.

In the presentation, they have indicated that more than 225,000 users have tested Android 12 throughout the betas, sending almost 50,000 bug reports for correctionIn addition to thanking the developers for their work in making their applications adapted to the new version of the operating system.

Developers interested in learning more about Android 12 have an appointment at the Android Developer Summit that will take place between October 27 and 28, with more than 30 technical sessions scheduled, and more,.

As reported:

This year’s theme is great apps on all devices; Get online later this month to learn more about developer tools, APIs, and technology to help you be more productive and build better apps that run on billions of devices, including tablets, foldable devices, handheld devices. and more

There are those who think that the arrival of Android 12 will coincide with the launch of the new Pixel 6, so rumored, filtered and expected in recent months, a small change in strategy that in a few weeks we will leave doubt.

More information: Google Developers Blog