Android 12, Google wants to make dynamic theme support mandatory

It seems that the dynamic theme will be a mandatory requirement for future Android 12 native smartphones: colleagues of Android Police, citing an internal source they believe to be reliable, says Google is allegedly formulating the relevant rules. It does not mean that all manufacturers will be obliged to implement the same algorithm developed by Google for its Pixels, which is called Monet and which has not (yet) been made available to third parties, but they will have to present something similar.

More specifically, the rules will say that the dynamic theme engine must be able to generate a palette of at least five colors (three accent and two neutral) starting from a single color: it is a description that can also be applied perfectly to Monet. According to the source, these rules will come into effect on March 14thbut it is not perfectly clear whether we mean the actual presentation date of the device or the date of presentation to Google of the application to receive the GMS on a particular device (moreover we do not even know how much time passes, usually, between an event and the ‘other).

As we said, so far Google has kept Monet to itself, but that should change with the launch of Android 12L, the first “intermediate release” of the operating system in a few years now. Some third-party manufacturers that have introduced Android 12 smartphones so far (or have initiated the release of the update on existing devices) have actually implemented a proprietary dynamic theme algorithm. An example above all: Samsung with its One UI 4.0. Other manufacturers, according to reliable insiders, would already be working on the implementation of Monet in its own version of Android 12. Among these are Motorola and Xiaomi.

So Monet will become part of the AOSP starting from Android 12L, which coincidentally should be presented in stable form at the end of the first quarter of 2022; but it is important to point out that the dynamic theme requirement will not only apply to devices launched with that update: will also cover native Android 12 “smooth” ones (always bearing in mind the date of entry into force).