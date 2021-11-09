Android 12 can’t control Chromecast volume due to legal issue, which one?

If you have ever used a Chromecast, together with your Android phone, surely on some occasion you have had to intervene to control the volume of the audio that was heard through the television, using the buttons on the smartphone. Something almost as natural as performing the famous pitch out with two fingers on the screen to zoom in on an image. Well, that so natural gesture of raising or lowering the volume is something that with the new devices with Android 12 has become a problem because, basically, it is impossible to do. There is no way for a Chromecast to change the levels of the audio that is played by tapping on the physical controls of the mobile phone. Something that has drawn many users. Is it not possible to do it now? The fact is that with the publication of the third beta of Android 12 in October many users missed this possibility, so it was no longer possible to raise or lower the volume of a Nest Hub with a screen, or of a television with a Chormecast plugged in. Was it a Google error? Would I put it back in once the new operating system was released? The answer has been no in all cases. It cannot be done with the final version, nor are there any signs that it will be possible in the future since the problem is neither in the design of the product itself, nor in a technical impossibility. The obstacle lies in a legal threat that some anonymous Google sources have recognized to some users, who have not hesitated to bring the issue to those in Mountain View. Although at the moment there is no concrete data, everything seems to be related to a legal battle started in 2020 by the Sonos company against Google, where the parents of Android are accused of having appropriated a whole series of patents related to wireless speakers and the reproduction of sound on them. In this way, by blocking the volume control (from the buttons of a mobile phone or the app) with Android 12, North Americans protect themselves from potential legal repercussions while waiting for a solution that returns that functionality in future patches of the operating system. So now you know, if you want to raise or lower the volume with the buttons on the phone, for now forget because it is not possible and we will see if there is time for a release of the new Android 12 to end up having it. >