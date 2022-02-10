Android 12 Beta 3 in distribution, finally also on Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Google released the third Beta of Android 12L, and for the first time it is also available on the latest generation Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, as well as on older Pixels. The build code is S2B3.220205.007.A1, and the official changelog is rather cryptic: in addition to the two new supported smartphones, we mention:

Test environment improvements.

Bug fixes and optimizations.

Going to analyze the release notes a little more in detail, Google reports three main fixes:

Fixed an issue with the weather information display in the At a Glance widget.

Fixed an issue with the screen shutdown animation irregularity.

Fixed an issue that caused the launcher to crash when trying to activate split screen mode via the Fixed button at the top.

🥳 Android 12L Beta 3 is out today!

Beta 3 for large-screen devices and phones includes:

🌟 Support for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

🌟 Updated testing environment

🌟 Bug fixes and optimizations

So to recap the OS build is coming on the following devices:

Pixel 3a

Pixel 3a XL

Pixel 4

Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a 5G

Pixel 5

Pixel 5a

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

We remind you that the build should arrive within the next few days to all devices already enrolled in the Beta program via OTA update, alternatively you can use the official emulator. Theoretically the only third-party device participating in the program is the Lenovo P12 Pro tablet, but the Beta 3 has not been announced at the moment.