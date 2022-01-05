Android 12 also for Galaxy S2: everything is possible with modding!

So also Galaxy S2 – undoubtedly one of the most loved and most successful devices of the South Korean manufacturer, can mock the most recent models still waiting to receive the update. Android 12 with LineageOS 19.0 custom ROM (unofficial) . Also in this case it is interesting to note that the list of functions managed correctly by the device is quite extensive, even if there are several aspects to be corrected. At present they are functional :

One can be led to consider these modding projects as simple style exercises, which do not suddenly transform an outdated product into a new model. A matter of perspective: there is still a part of users who like to “fiddle” with modding and when it is possible to do it at no cost, exhuming a device lying in the drawer, then there are no particular contraindications. The result is probably not recommended for those looking for a smartphone to use reliably every day, but there are those who continue to feel a certain joy in circumventing the strict rule of obsolescence of electronic devices. And if the protagonist of the project is a device as appreciated as Galaxy S2, then the reasons to take a look at the project increase. All the details in the XDA forum.