Android 12 also for Galaxy S2: everything is possible with modding!

Galaxy S2 does not want to be outdone by its heir. Not later than yesterday we reported the news of the custom ROM for Galaxy S3 which allowed you to try the latest version of the Android operating system on a smartphone that has almost ten years on its shoulders. Its predecessor does best in terms of length of service: Galaxy S2 was launched in May of 2011 and is now back today thanks to an independent developer.
So also Galaxy S2 – undoubtedly one of the most loved and most successful devices of the South Korean manufacturer, can mock the most recent models still waiting to receive the update. Android 12 with LineageOS 19.0 custom ROM (unofficial). Also in this case it is interesting to note that the list of functions managed correctly by the device is quite extensive, even if there are several aspects to be corrected. At present they are functional:
- telephone / SMS part
- audio
- bluetooth
- Wifi
- IMEI
- touch keys
- hardware encoding / decoding
- display
- DRM (for example those necessary for viewing the contents on Netflix)
- FM radio
- SELinux enforced
- BitGapps
- Magisk v23
At the same time it is necessary to deal with some functions to which you have to give up:
- AGPS
- video recording
- powerHAL
- LiveDisplay
- MicroG support
The developer who curated the project also adds that the camera and some sensors do not have a reliable behavior: sometimes they work, other times they don’t.
One can be led to consider these modding projects as simple style exercises, which do not suddenly transform an outdated product into a new model. A matter of perspective: there is still a part of users who like to “fiddle” with modding and when it is possible to do it at no cost, exhuming a device lying in the drawer, then there are no particular contraindications. The result is probably not recommended for those looking for a smartphone to use reliably every day, but there are those who continue to feel a certain joy in circumventing the strict rule of obsolescence of electronic devices. And if the protagonist of the project is a device as appreciated as Galaxy S2, then the reasons to take a look at the project increase. All the details in the XDA forum.