Android 12, a very rough OS due to the presence of multiple bugs

Operating system updates always represent a huge challenge for the companies that develop them and also for the manufacturers. Windows is a very clear example of updates that are often run over and systems that do not reach 100%. In the case of mobile phones, the fact that the Android 12 update has too many bugs and errors is giving a lot to talk about.

This has been a headache not only for Google, but for the rest of the manufacturers that have been updating their devices. That is why some have cataloged Android 12 as the most rugged mobile operating system in years.

Android 12, an OS affected by multiple bugs

In May 2021 Google made the Android 12 announcement and in June it was making its first stable release. But, it would not be until October when the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were released with the new pre-installed operating system. This was Google’s biggest flagship, its best mobile with its latest OS and the problems were immediate. Dozens of bugs were reported that had to be corrected in December with a patch, which also began to cause problems.

For their part, Samsung users in South Korea raised complaints about the bugs present in the Galaxy Fold 3 and Flip 3, after updating to ONE UI 4.0. The glitches ranged from connection issues to bricked phones. However, Samsung responded by releasing an update that fixed the bugs in the stable version they had released.

Another manufacturer that has suffered from bugs when updating to Android 12 has been OnePlus and its problem is a little deeper. The company was looking to transition from its OxygenOS platform to its new ColorOS development. In that sense, they needed to integrate the base codes of these platforms in Android 12, which was a real disaster. The company had to stop the update process to correct the problems and restart the task.

These situations are interesting because we are talking about companies that have made significant efforts to bring powerful devices. They have even managed to produce true workhorses if we detail the Pixel 6 Pro or Samsung’s folding phones that are attracting a lot of attention. The problem is specifically located in the software and in the way that manufacturers integrate it into their platforms. For this reason, Android 12 has been baptized as Google’s most rugged OS in many years.