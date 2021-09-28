Android 12.1 would have specific functions for folding smartphones

While we are still waiting for the release of Android 12 (it will probably be released in October), there are already leaks of the next version of Android. It still does not have an official name, but it is known as Android 12.1 among those who could keep an eye on it.

These they are the insiders of XDA who confess to having received a fairly early build of “Android 12.1”, and have commented on what are the news they have discovered and that will not be present in Android 12. Of course, all are focused on the new folding phones.

Folding novelties

Basically they are all changes for the interface, right now not all the internal applications of the OS are really optimized for the screens of these smartphones, so the idea is to change that. One of the first things they noticed is that notifications can be set to appear on either side, or take up the entire screen.

One thing I forgot to initially mention is that there are now three photos in Settings> Display> Colors you can use to compare the different color modes. pic.twitter.com/nO2BtaUDFt – Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 27, 2021

In general, all the configuration of the initial screen will be customizable for this type of smartphones. You can have a locked screen, while the other is functional, or that one shows notifications and information from the phone, while with the other you do something else. All of this will be represented by an extra panel that will serve as the canvas for the second screen.

From XDA they highlight that some phones already have similar functions currently, but reveal that this new interface will be much more optimized and that it will allow users to navigate through all the options more easily.

Rumors for the end of the year

They also report that the new Android 12.1 will introduce a Windows-style taskbar on PC. This will not be to the left or right but to the bottom horizontally, there the applications that we have open will accumulate and from there we can access them without pressing the menu button.

The insiders comment that this taskbar function is present in Android 12, but it has not yet received official support and we do not know if it will really be enabled at its premiere.

Finally, the dual applications is highly anticipated and will finally be given in Android 12.1. As expected, we will have the possibility of having two applications open at the same time to take advantage of the two screens of this type of smartphone.

There is no official date for Android 12.1, there is not even one for Android 12. However, these new features are expected to be added when the new Pixel debuts at the end of the year.