Android 12.1 paints a great future for folding mobiles

Folding mobiles, with flexible screens or those that use a double screen, are the devices more interesting in design than the industry has offered in recent years. Like any other innovation that reaches the market, it takes time and several generations to settle, to reinforce the critical points that in this case have been those related to the robustness of the hinges, integration of the frame with the screen and resistance of the whole in general and also increase the offer to lower prices.

Samsung is the great leader in folding mobile phones with its Fold and Flip series, but it is expected that in 2022 many other manufacturers will offer alternatives. Xiaomi with the MIX; Huawei with the Mate X2 and similar developments from OPPO and Vivo, in addition to the expected entry of Apple that will happen sooner rather than later, along with those who bet on the double screen like Microsoft with its ‘Duo’.

Android 12.1, all for folding phones

A few days before the final version of Android 12, XDA reports that an internal source gave them access to an updated version that they are testing in Google and that is especially aimed at improving the functions of folding phones.

Software is key to being able to take advantage of them And, for example, Android 12.1 reveals the ability to open notifications on one side of the folding screen and the Quick Settings menu on the other side of the screen. The update, in short, will allow Android to better use the additional visual space offered by these types of terminals. Another example of this is opening the Settings menu on one side of the screen and then revealing the submenu (Battery, for example) on the second screen.

More interesting is the new taskbar revealed in the build, it offers something like a desktop system experience. Users can see which applications are open, easily drag them to the screen, or switch between applications by tapping the icons. XDA quotes uA seamless transition from the taskbar to the application dock when an application is closed.

The user interface has also been slightly modified over that of the general version to include the recent applications and the split screen function, which makes the division between the applications easier to perceive. There are a few tweaks that make collapsible features easy to access, like a dedicated ‘split’ button that eliminates the need to press and hold app icons.

It is certain that Google is going to improve the support for folding or double-screen mobiles such as Microsoft’s Duo 2, taking into account that Android is the great platform in this type of device until the folding iPhone arrives, which will surely be a Revulsive for this type of designs.