Android 11 is coming to Microsoft’s Surface Duo later this year

The trend of folding devices has led many manufacturers to launch their bets in this category. There are several brands that are working in this field and Microsoft also wanted to join the party. This is how it brought the first generation Surface Duo, a foldable device with a double screen and Android 10. Now, the company has stated that the Surface Duo will have Android 11 by the end of this year.

This is generally good news, although it has some interesting nuances that do not make this move by Microsoft look very good.

Surface Duo will update to Android 11 Good news?

To understand the landscape in which this announcement is made, we must remember that a year ago the first generation Surface Duo appeared. This device came with prices of $ 1399 and $ 1499 depending on the amount of storage. In addition, it included 3 years of operating system updates and security patches. However, at the moment, the team continues to work under Android 10.

In this way, we see that the device has not enjoyed any of the improvements offered by Android 11 for a whole year. Now, we have version 12 of Android just around the corner and Microsoft indicates that its Surface Duo will update to Android 11 by the end of the year. While the company cut the price of the device in half to attract buyers, there are others from Samsung or Xiaomi that offer completely current features.

Also, a few days ago, Microsoft announced the arrival of the new Surface Duo 2. A purchase that could generate many doubts, if we take into account that the first generation will be updated at the end of the year and still, it will not have the most recent OS. If we compare this with an iPad model from 3 years ago, for example, we will see that the iPad is completely updated even though it has more time on the market than the Surface Duo.

If you are a user of a first generation Surface Duo, then your equipment will be updated at the end of 2021. If you are thinking of buying this or the second generation, we recommend that you review the options offered by other manufacturers with updated systems.