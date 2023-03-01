5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsAndrew Tate Was Banned From Twitter But May Be Using The Platform...

Andrew Tate Was Banned From Twitter But May Be Using The Platform Again

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
followers believe that banned influencer andrew t 2 461 1667940560 0 dblbig.jpg
followers believe that banned influencer andrew t 2 461 1667940560 0 dblbig.jpg
- Advertisement -

Andrew Tate shot to fame this year for his misogynistic social media presence. The former kickboxer has described married women as “property” and said that women should bear “some responsibility” for being sexually assaulted.

Over the summer, Tate was banned from Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube for hate speech. He was permanently suspended from Twitter in 2017 for violating its terms of service but reportedly had snuck back onto the platform using different accounts. Earlier this year, the Independent found that one of the accounts Tate used after being kicked off the platform was even verified.

It now appears that Tate, 35, is back on Twitter. Or maybe he’s not. Essentially, the account in question is Schrödinger’s misogynist.

- Advertisement -

But either way, the account — @morpheusresist, which was set up in June and now has more than 110,000 followers — appears to be against Twitter’s rules. The platform expressly forbids evading Twitter suspensions by setting up new accounts. It also bars the impersonation of “individuals, groups, or organizations to mislead, confuse, or deceive others.”

The @morpheusresist account’s first post was on Aug. 25, when it shared a video of Tate being interviewed by Tucker Carlson. Since then, the account — whose avatar is currently a young man with glasses — has tweeted heavily, sharing videos and photos of Tate and apparent statements from him.

Google is working on an AR headset to compete with Apple, Meta

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

It is already known how WhatsApp Newsletters will look and yes, it will affect the States

Not long ago the great new functionality that WhatsApp is working on was...
Apps

The best phones of the Mobile World Congress [2023]

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) has once again brought the world's largest mobile telephony...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.