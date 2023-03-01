Andrew Tate Was Banned From Twitter But May Be Using The Platform Again

Andrew Tate shot to fame this year for his misogynistic social media presence. The former kickboxer has described married women as “property” and said that women should bear “some responsibility” for being sexually assaulted.

Over the summer, Tate was banned from Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube for hate speech. He was permanently suspended from Twitter in 2017 for violating its terms of service but reportedly had snuck back onto the platform using different accounts. Earlier this year, the Independent found that one of the accounts Tate used after being kicked off the platform was even verified.

It now appears that Tate, 35, is back on Twitter. Or maybe he’s not. Essentially, the account in question is Schrödinger’s misogynist.

But either way, the account — @morpheusresist, which was set up in June and now has more than 110,000 followers — appears to be against Twitter’s rules. The platform expressly forbids evading Twitter suspensions by setting up new accounts. It also bars the impersonation of “individuals, groups, or organizations to mislead, confuse, or deceive others.”

The @morpheusresist account’s first post was on Aug. 25, when it shared a video of Tate being interviewed by Tucker Carlson. Since then, the account — whose avatar is currently a young man with glasses — has tweeted heavily, sharing videos and photos of Tate and apparent statements from him.