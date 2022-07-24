Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira return to “The Walking Dead” with a series of Rick and Michonne

The spin-off will portray the long-awaited meeting between the two characters who parted ways in 2018. (AMC)

Confirmed what most fans expected The Walking Dead: they return Rick Y Michonne to the universe of walkers . After leaving the series some time ago, Y made their return official during the panel organized by the American channel AMC on the Comic-Con 2022 from San Diego, United States. The episodes will be a continuation of the journey of both characters who fell in love in a post-apocalyptic context.

Both Lincoln and Gurira were included in the creative conception and executive production of the spin off and both attended the recent event to reveal the big surprise. Scott M. Gimplewho served as showrunner of the original program, he will resume this position for the derived fiction that will broadcast six chapters in 2023.

The season of the next fiction will be made up of six episodes. (AMC)

“This is a moment that fans of The Walking Dead They’ve been waiting ever since Rick disappeared in the helicopter early in season nine, and Michonne went on a search to find him the following season,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “We couldn’t be more excited for a truly epic series finale later this year and to see Andy and Danai return in a new series they helped create, one of three new series coming in 2023 that continue the stories. of so many iconic and favorite characters.”

For his part, Gimple assured that Rick Y Michonne they are two of his favorite people as well as the actors who play them and he is happy to be behind this project that will join the franchise of The Walking Dead: “Working with all of them is still a dream come true. The three of them, together with an excellent team of stars from TWD and amazing new voices, we’re creating an epic of mad love that’s worth the long, long wait.”

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira left “The Walking Dead” some time ago and only got together for this project. (AMC)

In 2018, andrew lincoln left horror production and the fate of his character, Rick Grimeswas unknown to viewers who followed the story for over a decade . He is rescued by a helicopter and, since then, nothing more is known about his whereabouts. For years, the fictional pair of danai guriraMichonne was looking for him until she decided to go on her own solo journey to find him. In the end, the expected meeting will take place.

“This has been the most extraordinary journey playing Rick Grimes for the better part of a decade. The friendships I’ve made along the way are deep and lasting, so it’s only fitting that I finally get to complete the story with Danai, Scott, and the rest of the family. TWD. I am very excited to return to the screen as Rick, reunite with Danai as Michonne, and bring fans an epic love story.” comic-con.

The story that continues Rick and Michonne’s journey will air in 2023. (AMC)

“Michonne and this family TWD have meant a lot to me, and to continue the journey of these beloved characters, alongside Scott and Andy, both creatively and on camera, and bring fans of The Walking Dead something really special is just glorious. I can’t wait to pick up the katana again,” added the actress, who is also known for bringing Okoye to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The new series of The Walking Dead on Rick Y Michonne It will see the light sometime in 2023.

