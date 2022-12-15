Andrew Garfield May Return As Spider-Man In An Unexpected Way

Update (12/15/2022) – GS

Although Tom Holland is the current Spider-Man in theaters, many still miss Andrew Garfield in the role, the actor who gave life to the hero in The Amazing Spider-Man duology. After his brief return in Spider-Man: No Going Home, the hopes of many were rekindled with the possibility of seeing Garfield again in a new Spider-Man solo movie. Apparently, the actor may indeed return to live the arachnid hero once again, but not as fans expected. This week, we had the reveal of the first trailer for Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse, sequel to the acclaimed animation released in 2019. In the trailer, we see several different versions of the hero and some more attentive fans believe they have spotted the Spectacular Spider-Man from Garfield.





In the trailer, the appearance is very quick and this may not be a confirmation of Garfield's return, but it would certainly be amazing to see him in the role once again. Will this participation really happen? Would you like to see Garfield in one more movie as Spider-Man?

Original text – 01/11/2022

Andrew Garfield Might Return For Another Spider-Man Movie

“Spider-Man: No Return Home” is a real success. The film grossed US$ 1.53 billion (R$ 8.57 billion), at the worldwide box office in just three weeks. It will continue to break records in the coming weeks as it has yet to debut in certain countries. There’s no doubt that Sony and Marvel got it right to close the deal for the hero. One of the film’s biggest surprises is responsible for this. If you don’t want spoilers, stop reading here.🇧🇷

Many rumors claimed that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would be in "No Coming Home" and would reprise their roles. The film confirmed the actors and featured one of the most incredible moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when they teamed up with Tom Holland to take on the villains threatening the multiverse. New information indicates that Andrew Garfield may return to the role, in addition to Tobey Maguire. Sony would also intend to bring in other characters from the previous films. Now that the actor no longer needs to deny the rumors, Garfield has told how his experience was when participating in "No Return Home" with Maguire and Holland. He said that one of the best scenes in the film involving the three of them was improvised. In one of the interviews, Garfield confirmed that he would accept playing Peter Parker again in the future. He told Entertainment Tonight:

That character will always mean a lot to me and again, he reappears. I think there’s a beautiful way in which he does good and serves people, beyond humanity and all of life. So if there’s any way that I can continue to build on his legacy in a way that I feel will satisfy the audience and the themes that Stan Lee injected into him, I’m very open to playing him again, but it needs to be very special. It would have to have a lot of meaning, fun and joy, as it was in No Return Home.”

In an interview with Variety, he said something similar:

Of course, I’m certainly open to the proposal if it’s the right way. Peter and Spider-Man are characters about serving and doing good for everyone. He’s a hard-working Queens guy who knows loss and grief well and is highly empathetic. I would try to borrow Peter’s ethical standard if I had another opportunity to go back and tell more of that story, I needed to feel a lot of certainty in myself.”

Andrew Garfield’s comments came alongside rumors that the actor will return for “The Amazing Spider-Man 3.” The actor never had the opportunity to finish his trilogy. However, shortly after the premiere of the new film, the actor and his films returned to the spotlight.

“No Coming Home” can be considered a film that completes the initial journey of Tom Holland’s character, but Garfield’s Peter Parker stood out in such a way that it led fans to start the campaign for the third film. The Marvel insider known as “MyTimeToShine” has released several rumors over the past year, including “No Going Home” which have proven to be true. She posted on her Twitter that Andrew Garfield will return to reprise the role. along with Emma Stone.

In addition to Garfield, Emma Stone is set to return. She played Gwen Stacy in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”, Peter Parker’s girlfriend who tragically dies and changes the hero forever.

“No Going Home” explores the profound impact of Gwen’s death on Peter. With the multiverse card, it will be easy to revive the original character or bring a variant. In the comics, she becomes Spider-Woman. Finally, the tipster warns that Tobey Maguire will also return to the role of Spider-Man.

