Andrea Schubert, the former Oculus chief communications officer arrives at Apple

Augmented Reality is a technology that looks very promising for the year 2022. Although at the moment there are advanced developments in the area, large companies are making movements to try to obtain the leadership. We have already seen Google prepare with the search for a specialized team in this field. Now, it is Apple who has made a new hire that points directly to Augmented Reality.

It is about the arrival of Andrea Schubert, who until now held the position of Leader of Meta Publications Relations for the Augmented Reality area.

Apple’s new hire paves the way for its AR headset

Of the large technology companies, Meta is the one that takes the most advanced path in the field of Augmented Reality and the development of headsets with its Oculus project. As we mentioned at the beginning, Google also plans to join the party and is teaming up for it. This has started with the arrival of Mark Lucovsky, also from Meta. For its part, the rumors of an Augmented Reality headset from Apple are getting louder and the new hiring they have made seems to confirm this.

The arrival of Andrea Schubert It could translate into the imminent arrival of Apple’s Augmented Reality headset on the market. We say this considering Schubert’s experience with communications on this topic. Her journey as Leader of Public Relations at Oculus and Director of Communications at Reality Labs de Meta bear witness to this.

Although these devices could be released between 2022 and 2023, the idea is to first generate a campaign not only of advertising, but also of education about the potential of this technology. In that sense, Andrea Schubert as Apple’s new hire, opens the door for all this to begin to take place.