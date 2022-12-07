Andrea Orcel has the upper hand in the debate on her salary

Andrea Orcel’s remuneration is back in the headlines. The CEO of UniCredit has already had a great year: in January, a Madrid court rewarded him with 51.4 million euros after Santander withdrew a job offer that it had made. The trickier question is how much the board of directors of the Italian bank, valued at 25,000 million euros, should pay its veteran negotiator for his regular work.

In accordance with UniCredit’s remuneration policies, Orcel receives a salary of €2.5 million, with the possibility of doubling it through an annual bonus. In 2022, there are compelling reasons to pay you the full package. It is on track to achieve quantitative targets that include net income of €16.3 billion and a return on tangible capital above 7%. It has also reduced costs, while maintaining core capital above 15% of risk-weighted assets.

- Advertisement -

Orcel will also keep its promise to return nearly 4 billion euros of capital to shareholders this year. UniCredit shares are trading at 0.38 times their tangible book value, compared to the 0.48 times average for European banks. This figure is higher than the 0.34 times and 0.57 times that were listed when he took over the bank in April 2021, according to Refinitiv data.

A regulatory cap prevents UniCredit from paying its CEO a higher bonus, so the board may have to increase his fixed salary to pay him more. However, it is not entirely clear that this is justified. Orcel’s ability to close deals was a key factor in his hiring, but so far those deals have eluded him. Talks for the purchase of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, under state control, failed last year. A subsequent approach to Banco BPM also came to nothing, sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Breakingviews. Orcel has an exposure to Russia of 7 billion euros, which has made some investors nervous, despite the bank saying it would only lose 91 basis points of capital in a maximum loss scenario.

Pier Carlo Padoan, president of UniCredit, says that Orcel has not asked for a salary increase. But he would have two types of trump cards in a salary debate. His total compensation is comparable to that of Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Carlo Messina and higher than the average salary of other top managers at European banks. But it is between 25% and 60% below the maximum compensation offered to the directors of Deutsche Bank, Santander, Barclays and UBS.

On the other hand, there is always the risk that Orcel will go to another big European bank. For example, if the top job at his former employer, UBS, were to become vacant, he would be one of the frontrunners. When UniCredit board members consider raising your salary, they will keep this in mind.