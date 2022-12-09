And the K60 Gaming? Redmi will not launch any gaming phones in 2023, says executive

Update (12/09/2022) – by LR

Past rumors point to the possibility of Redmi announcing the K60 Gaming next year bringing powerful specifications under the back cover, such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset — up to 3.2 GHz octa-core with TSMC 4nm lithography — with the board video card (GPU) Adreno 740 and RAM memory still unknown. This category of cell phones from the Xiaomi subsidiary stands out for having features specially designed for gamers, such as a screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, an improved cooling system and support for fast charging, in the case of the K60 Gaming, possibly the power of 120W. Despite the rumors pointing to advanced specifications, it is possible that this smartphone will not even get off the ground, because Lu Weibing, president of Xiaomi Group China and manager of Redmi, stated in his official profile on Weibo that “No need for esports phones in 2023, and esports phones are doomed to die🇧🇷

The executive's speech highlights that Redmi has other priorities and should not focus on launching gaming devices in 2023, making only the Redmi K60 Pro official. This version must be powered by SD 8 Gen 2 and, therefore, the board sees no reason to announce an exclusively gamer version.

Update (11/18/22) – JB Redmi K60 Gaming has SD 8 Gen 2 and other specs leaked

The CEO and general director of Redmi, Lu Weibing, decided to tease the Chinese public shortly after the launch of the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The executive used his social networks to comment that a branded device will have the top-of-the-line chipset. Have you seen Redmi? Guess which product will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2? – Weibing said. As the first generation of Snapdragon 8 was used in the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, this is pretty much the confirmation that the K60 Gaming model will also feature the SoC Qualcomm's most powerful and current. It should be remembered that the Redmi K60 line has already received 3C certification in China, with the standard model expected to have 67W fast charging, while the Pro and Gaming variants should raise the level to 120W. In addition, rumors indicate that the devices should still have a 2K resolution OLED screen, 64 MP or 50 MP main camera with both supporting optical stabilization (OIS). However, there is still no forecast for the launch of these devices.

Original text (10/25/22)

The Redmi K60 Gaming should also be part of the Chinese manufacturer's future smartphone lineup. That's because the smartphone came up in MIUI's internal test codes and even received IMEI certification. According to Xiaomiui, this smartphone has an internal codename of "Socrates" and its numbering is "M10". In addition, it should be announced initially in China, since only Chinese MIUI 14 is being tested on the device. As for the processor, we should expect the presence of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2which should be announced by Qualcomm at a conference that will take place in November.