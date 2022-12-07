And privacy? Twitter for iPhone is buggy and prevents users from protecting their tweets

Twitter users are complaining about issues preventing them from adjusting the iOS app’s privacy settings. Among the different reports published since last Monday (05), several individuals have stated that Unable to enable “Protect your Tweets” option due to a bug in the iPhone app version. The setting, which hides all profile posts from users who don’t follow the profile, cannot be activated due to an unknown bug. An error message appears at the top of the screen stating: “Some settings could not be saved”. Interestingly, the same adjustment can be done without problems in the web version of Twitter🇧🇷

This is a feature that anyone would want to access whenever they need it, as it is the main privacy function provided by Twitter. Those who need to quickly hide or show their tweets may encounter problems when faced with having to access their account via their browser. Users fear that, due to Twitter's current reduced staff following Elon Musk's tenure as CEO, buggy features on the platform will have to face a longer queue until they are fixed by what's left of the staff🇧🇷

Ex-employee statement worries users

Yoel Roth, Twitter’s former chief security officer, said at a recent conference that he believes the social network experience will “get worse over time” when asked how he thinks the platform will develop over the next year. The statement refers to Musk’s administration, which bought the social network in October of this year. Roth appears to have inserted a “premonition” in your speech at the Knight Foundation last week, suggesting that some of the signs that “something is not right” on Twitter is precisely the malfunctioning of security and privacy features.

“That’s easy to ‘break’ if you’re building Twitter and you don’t know what you’re doing, and there have been a number of historic privacy violations related to protected tweets that we’ve had to deal with,” recalls the former employee. “If protected tweets stop working, run away, because that is a symptom that something is wrong.”

other problems

Elon Musk's pro-free speech philosophy and statements have led to speculation that Apple and Google might remove Twitter from the App Store and Play Store. The apex of this chapter occurred at the end of November, when the billionaire suggested that he would create his own cell phone in the event of a ban. As much as this issue has been resolved with the lines of Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, some users are still concerned about the new policies of the social network. An example cited by TechCrunch is the censorship of some nude images on the platform – something that, according to some users, is nothing more than a bug.

Adult content creators believe that, although the above case is just a bug, eventually, the new Twitter administration could adapt to the requirements of the app stores to avoid banning. Hiding and demonetizing profiles that publish images and videos of nudity or explicit sexual content could be one of the initiatives. So far, Twitter has not commented on the problems.

