And privacy? 80% of the most popular apps on Google Play lie about data collection

Unfortunately the Google Play Store has become the target of applications with serious security flaws and now Mozilla has analyzed and found that 80% of the most popular applications downloaded from the store do not comply with the privacy rules imposed by Google. This is a serious problem, as these apps irregularly collect data from users, violating their privacy.

To give you an idea, the apps simply lie in the Data Security section of Google Play, where many of them claim not to share data with third parties, but in reality the collected data is passed on to other companies. Take TikTok as an example. In the screenshot below we see that Google Play says that it does not share data with third parties, but on the official website of the application it says: We share your data with third-party service providers that help us provide the Platform, such as cloud storage providers. We also share your information with business partners, other TikTok peer companies, content moderation services, measurement providers, advertisers, and analytics providers. Where and when required by law, we will share your information with regulatory agencies or bodies and with third parties pursuant to a legally binding court order.

In this way, Mozilla classified these Google Play reports provided by the applications as "false or misleading", as they lead users to believe that their privacy is protected, but this is not the case.

According to Mozilla: In nearly 80% of the apps we reviewed, we found some discrepancies between the apps’ privacy policies and the information they reported on Google’s Data Security Form. Out of the top 40 most popular apps on Google Play globally, 16 of them received the lowest possible score in Mozilla’s analysis. Among them are: Facebook

facebook messenger

facebook lite

snapchat

twitter

Samsung Push Services

TikTok

The report even indicates that the fault lies not only with the apps, but also with Google Play: There is little evidence that Google works diligently to ensure the accuracy of submissions, and this lack of oversight makes the quality of information very poor in many cases. In addition, Mozilla also points out that Google often tries to focus the problem only on applications, when, in fact, this should be an issue addressed with a focus on the Android operating system. The argument is that many apps preinstalled by Google and manufacturers have data collection permissions that cannot be revoked, and since they cannot be uninstalled, it is practically impossible to use the smartphone in complete privacy.