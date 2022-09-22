And now, Samsung?! Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 should not meet sales target

As much as the popularity of foldable smartphones has grown considerably in the last year, is unlikely to be able to meet its target with the new Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4.

According to market analysts, the Korean company even set the goal of sending 15 million foldables, but the real number can be close to 8 million units.

Compared to the same period last year, Samsung will still have an important growth of 13%, as 7.1 million units were sold in 2021.

Noh Geun-Chang, head of Hyundai’s Securities Research Center, still believes the Korean will be able to sell 10 million foldables in 2022, but it will need to incorporate Galaxy Z Flip 3 units to achieve that goal.