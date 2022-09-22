HomeTech NewsAnd now, Samsung?! Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4...

And now, Samsung?! Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 should not meet sales target

As much as the popularity of foldable smartphones has grown considerably in the last year, samsung is unlikely to be able to meet its sales target with the new galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4.

According to market analysts, the Korean company even set the goal of sending 15 million foldables, but the real number can be close to 8 million units.

Compared to the same period last year, Samsung will still have an important growth of 13%, as 7.1 million units were sold in 2021.

Noh Geun-Chang, head of Hyundai’s Securities Research Center, still believes the Korean will be able to sell 10 million foldables in 2022, but it will need to incorporate Galaxy Z Flip 3 units to achieve that goal.

How are Google TV and Android TV different?

Image/reproduction: acquisTC.
Of course, Samsung itself must have already readjusted its sales target, as the company has found an increasingly challenging scenario in the global smartphone market.

This is because the recession in some countries and even the inflationary crisis has brought down the purchasing power of the consumer, something that shows that the The problem is not in smartphones but in the market.

Looking to 2023, analyst Chang believes that Samsung will be able to sell 15 million foldables, as the trend is for inflation to begin to be controlled from the third quarter.

However, the numbers could be revised at any time as the economic situation continues to be of concern and a global recession is on the radar.

  • The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available at Extra for BRL 11,519.
  • The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available on Amazon for BRL 5,899.
(Updated September 22, 2022 at 6:30 am)

