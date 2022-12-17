And freedom of expression? Twitter suspends accounts of journalists who write about Musk

O Twitter suspends journalists’ accounts that cover subjects related to the social network and its new owner, Elon Musk. The suspension took many people by surprise and comes shortly after the billionaire also permanently blocked the user account that tracks his private flights.

Suspended profiles include accounts of reporters working for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, Voice Of America and other smaller sites.

Shortly thereafter, Musk published a message accusing these journalists of sharing private information about his location after an incident happened to his son.