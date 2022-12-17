And freedom of expression? Twitter suspends accounts of journalists who write about Musk

O Twitter suspends journalists’ accounts that cover subjects related to the social network and its new owner, Elon Musk. The suspension took many people by surprise and comes shortly after the billionaire also permanently blocked the user account that tracks his private flights.
Suspended profiles include accounts of reporters working for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, Voice Of America and other smaller sites.
Shortly thereafter, Musk published a message accusing these journalists of sharing private information about his location after an incident happened to his son.
Several of these journalists were also commenting on the new rule that now prevents users from sharing data about another person’s location without consent. In addition, they also published articles reporting what happened to Musk’s son.
Musk further said:
Criticizing me all day is totally fine, but doxxing my location in real time and putting my family in danger is not.
However, the executive editor of the Washington Post recalled that Musk’s attitude is contradictory, since the billionaire even said that he would keep the user account that usually follows his private jet. In addition, the suspension without prior notice, process or explanation violates the much defended “freedom of expression”.
In another case, reporter Steve Herman reported that his account was banned because he was simply tweeting about other journalists being suspended from Twitter. For now, Musk has not said whether banned journalists will have their accounts reinstated.