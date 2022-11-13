And Brazil? TikTok plans to launch voice commands for US shopping

ByteDance, owner of TikTok, filed a new US patent in September this year. The patent shows that TikTok is working on a new technology that allows users to make purchases by voice, which could boost its efforts to increase online shopping in the United States. This technology will compete with Amazon and Google and is closely aligned with the “Fulfillment by TikTok Shop” program. The technology may include services that will allow users to conduct financial business with their voice. ByteDance sees a wide range of applications for voice technology and plans to enable it for remote control of lamps, TVs and AC control as well. Also, search for news, weather and information online using voice.

TikTok has become a revolutionary social network, surpassing even the popularity of the networks of Alphabet and Meta, forcing Instagram to chase losses and launch tools that clash with the Chinese competitor. According to a new patent, the platform plans to innovate once again, through a voice-command shopping tool. - Advertisement - Laura Perex, a representative for TikTok, confirmed the new development and states that the feature is in testing in the US, but gave no further details. Before that, there were trials in the UK, Indonesia and other Southeast Asian countries. However, TikTok is now inviting US businesses to join the new shopping program. This program will expand over time to international sellers.





Voice command has become an important aspect of technology. More home devices now support this feature and are powered by voice assistants such as Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s Alexa and Google’s Google Assistant. However, many people remain cautious about the way they shop. The idea that TikTok wants to get into this business is not surprising. The company has always struggled to break into many areas of online shopping. TikTok is adding employees to build a US team. It focuses on supply chain logistics. It is very likely that, if the tests in the US are successful, the tool will expand to other countries. - Advertisement - Do you think buying them by voice commands is a good idea?